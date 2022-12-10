World Cup: England v France LIVE NOW

THE DEFENDING CHAMPION ADVANCES

kane blows it

❌ 84' @England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 hopes of a second leveller are blown over the crossbar as @HKane skies his effort from 12 yards after a VAR decision awarded another penalty. What drama! #ENG 1-2 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7LApwp55jg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022

giroud scores

⚽️ 78' France🇫🇷 regains the advantage with Oliver Giroud heading home from an @AntoGriezmann cross, with the aid of a slight deflection. The champion is ahead again. #ENG 1-2 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/kJbXckUAIi — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022

MAGUIRE GOES CLOSE AS GAME HEADS TOWARDS THE 90

⚽️ 70' @England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 goes close to going ahead but a Harry Maguire header flashes just wide. Is there a winner to come in regualtion time? #ENG 1-1 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/rmQKtDwJRt — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022

MORE MILESTONES FOR RECORD SETTER KANE

4 - No player has scored more penalties in World Cup history than Harry Kane, with tonight his fourth goal from the spot in the competition (exc. shootouts). Reliable. pic.twitter.com/qgpsl4Hrft — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022

ALL LEVEL AGAIN

ENGLAND NEEDS TO FIND A WAY BACK

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇫🇷 The HT stats show @England is edging @FrenchTeam in most key categories but trails on the scoreboard. What is to come after the break? #ENG 0-1 #FRA | Follow the second half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dYxkbobeMS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022

FRANCE HOLDS THE ADVANTAGE AT THE BREAK

🍊 It's half-time at Al Bayt Stadium with a lone goal from Aurelien Tchouameni separating the sides in this massive quarter-final. #ENG 0-1 #FRA | Follow the second half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/b0joGPCZxT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022

FIRST BLOOD FOR LES BLEUS

RECORD SETTERS

143 - Hugo Lloris will earn his 143rd cap for the @FrenchTeam, a record in Les Bleus history. Captain. #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/anqGeSNP7P — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 10, 2022

11 – Harry Kane tonight captains England for an 11th time at the World Cup finals, a new record for the men’s side. Talisman. pic.twitter.com/PuTrAtnlDZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022

CRYSTAL BALL TIME

NO SURPRISES IN THE LINE-UPS