World Cup: England v France LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!
THE DEFENDING CHAMPION ADVANCES
🇫🇷 FULL-TIME It's all over and the title defence of @FrenchTeam continues with a dramatic win over @England. #ENG 1-2 #FRA. Next up for Les Bleus is a semi-final against #MAR | Stats and more HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/stkW4kHhDB— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
kane blows it
❌ 84' @England🏴 hopes of a second leveller are blown over the crossbar as @HKane skies his effort from 12 yards after a VAR decision awarded another penalty. What drama! #ENG 1-2 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7LApwp55jg— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
giroud scores
⚽️ 78' France🇫🇷 regains the advantage with Oliver Giroud heading home from an @AntoGriezmann cross, with the aid of a slight deflection. The champion is ahead again. #ENG 1-2 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/kJbXckUAIi— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
MAGUIRE GOES CLOSE AS GAME HEADS TOWARDS THE 90
⚽️ 70' @England🏴 goes close to going ahead but a Harry Maguire header flashes just wide. Is there a winner to come in regualtion time? #ENG 1-1 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/rmQKtDwJRt— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
MORE MILESTONES FOR RECORD SETTER KANE
Level on 53 goals for the #ThreeLions!@HKane 🤝 @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/GErwW5kmMz— England (@England) December 10, 2022
4 - No player has scored more penalties in World Cup history than Harry Kane, with tonight his fourth goal from the spot in the competition (exc. shootouts). Reliable. pic.twitter.com/qgpsl4Hrft— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022
ALL LEVEL AGAIN
⚽️ 54' @England🏴 equalises with @HKane firing home in trademark style from the penalty spot after Bukayo Saka was upended in the box by Aurelien Tchouameni. Game on! #ENG 1-1 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/VoUQmSxUqs— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
ENGLAND NEEDS TO FIND A WAY BACK
🏴 v 🇫🇷 The HT stats show @England is edging @FrenchTeam in most key categories but trails on the scoreboard. What is to come after the break? #ENG 0-1 #FRA | Follow the second half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dYxkbobeMS— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
FRANCE HOLDS THE ADVANTAGE AT THE BREAK
🍊 It's half-time at Al Bayt Stadium with a lone goal from Aurelien Tchouameni separating the sides in this massive quarter-final. #ENG 0-1 #FRA | Follow the second half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/b0joGPCZxT— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
FIRST BLOOD FOR LES BLEUS
⚽️17' France🇫🇷 takes the lead with a brilliant low, curling 25-yard strike from Aurelien Tchouameni finding the bottom corner. #ENG 0-1 #FRA. Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DRgNsirv2k— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
RECORD SETTERS
143 - Hugo Lloris will earn his 143rd cap for the @FrenchTeam, a record in Les Bleus history. Captain. #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/anqGeSNP7P— OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 10, 2022
11 – Harry Kane tonight captains England for an 11th time at the World Cup finals, a new record for the men’s side. Talisman. pic.twitter.com/PuTrAtnlDZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022
CRYSTAL BALL TIME
🏴 v 🇫🇷 Who wins this huge clash between #ENG and #FRA to advance to a semi-final meeting with #MAR? Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022
NO SURPRISES IN THE LINE-UPS
🏴 v 🇫🇷 The line-ups are in for the quarter-final showdown between #ENG and #FRA at Al Bayt Stadium with both sides primed for a massive clash. Game no under way. Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/wEOBzC0MTX— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022