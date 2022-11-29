World Cup: Ecuador v Senegal LIVE NOW November 29, 2022 16:33 The battle for a place in the knockout rounds is on as Ecuador faces off with Senegal in Group A. Ecuador WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demandcheck out all the stats, heat maps and more, here!SENEgal takes the lead! 45+1 GOOOAAAALLL! Ismaila Sarr opens the scoring for #SEN with in ICE COOL finish from the penalty spot | #ECU 0-1 #SEN | 👉 https://t.co/9Tgg1ISLVb#FIFAWorldCUP #ECUSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3MozUtMQFI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 29, 2022 News Ecuador Football Senegal Group A 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous World Cup: Netherlands v Qatar LIVE NOW Read Next World Cup: Netherlands v Qatar LIVE NOW Read - Latest Stories November 29, 2022 16:33 World Cup: Ecuador v Senegal LIVE NOW November 29, 2022 16:33 World Cup: Netherlands v Qatar LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 22:32 2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal v Uruguay November 28, 2022 22:05 Fernandes double sends Portugal into last 16 November 28, 2022 21:14 Casemiro warns Brazil much stronger than 2018 side November 28, 2022 20:39 Cameroon suspends Inter goalkeeper Onana November 28, 2022 20:13 World Cup: Portugal v Uruguay LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 19:36 2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil v Switzerland November 28, 2022 18:54 Casemiro seals World Cup progress for Brazil November 28, 2022 18:01 Korea Republic furious over Bento dismissal