2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Croatia v Canada LIVE NOW

With Morocco's stunning upset of Belgium, Group F is wide open as Canada and Croatia take the field.

Reuters

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!

Davies nods Canada in front in a stunning start

Line-ups are in!

News Croatia Football Canada Group F 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Sabiri, Aboukhlal lift Morocco to famous Cup win
Read
Sabiri, Aboukhlal lift Morocco to famous Cup win
Next
-

Latest Stories

>