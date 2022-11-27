World Cup: Croatia v Canada LIVE NOW November 27, 2022 16:53 With Morocco's stunning upset of Belgium, Group F is wide open as Canada and Croatia take the field. Reuters WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On DemandFollow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!Davies nods Canada in front in a stunning start 2' GOOAAALLL! That man @AlphonsoDavies nods #CAN in front with just 68 seconds on the clock!! #CRO 0-1 #CAN! Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/1VFtt4gc3O#FIFAWorldCUP #CROCAN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/w3eaMDdhsd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 27, 2022 Line-ups are in! 🇭🇷🇨🇦 It's @HNS_CFF v @CanadaSoccerEN in what shapes as an enthralling #FIFAWorldCup Group F clash! Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/HINvuDm2lr#FIFAWorldCUP #CROCAN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/jprJRGQfZ0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 27, 2022 News Croatia Football Canada Group F 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous Sabiri, Aboukhlal lift Morocco to famous Cup win Read Next - Latest Stories November 27, 2022 16:53 World Cup: Croatia v Canada LIVE NOW November 27, 2022 16:01 Sabiri, Aboukhlal lift Morocco to famous Cup win November 27, 2022 15:21 Why isn't more respect put on Mbappe's name? November 27, 2022 13:47 2022 FIFA World Cup: Japan v Costa Rica November 27, 2022 13:29 World Cup: Belgium v Morocco LIVE NOW November 27, 2022 12:59 Costa Rica's Japan shock opens door for Germany November 27, 2022 10:58 World Cup: Japan v Costa Rica LIVE NOW November 27, 2022 00:19 Queiroz fumes over Klinsmann claims November 26, 2022 23:49 Messi treating every Argentina game like a final November 26, 2022 22:45 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina v Mexico