💥 The line-ups are IN for the final round of games in the jigsaw puzzle that is Group F. For #CRO, #BEL & #MAR, 3 into 2 just won't go! Follow all the action live here:



🇭🇷🇧🇪 #CROBEL 👉 https://t.co/VobRtjaNEa

🇨🇦🇲🇦 #CANMAR 👉 https://t.co/TJtuO6OCUH#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/mUUdhFakH2