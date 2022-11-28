World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia LIVE NOW

2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia

In a stacked Group G, both of these sides will be desperate for a win to keep their 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive.

Reuters

OK, who had the better goal? 

Cameroon is level!

Aboubakar chips the keeper in one of the goals of the cup so far!!

Mitrovic finally gets his goal

THe tale of the tape at half-time

ONE-TWO punch

Serbia strikes back

cameroon is in front!

Kunde tests milinkovic-savic!

Now the fulham star shoots just wide!

Mitrovic hits the post!

Line-ups are in!

 

 

