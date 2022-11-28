World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 10:58 In a stacked Group G, both of these sides will be desperate for a win to keep their 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive. Reuters WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On DemandFollow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!OK, who had the better goal? 💖 Whose #FIFAWorldCup goal was better? Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkR8kM#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Cameroon is level! 66' GOOOAAALLLL! And #CMR is BACK ON LEVEL TERMS, and it's that man Aboubakar teeing up Choupo-Moting | 3-3 | GAME!! ON!! Follow it live 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/prkt9zgY6K — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Aboubakar chips the keeper in one of the goals of the cup so far!! 64' WOOOOW! Vincent Aboubakar just chipped Milinkovic-Savic in one of the best goals you'll see at the #FIFAWorldCup! 🍟 #CMR 2-3 #SRB | Follow it live 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/1YrYWEY4lO — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Mitrovic finally gets his goal 53' GGOOOAAALLL!! The big man finally gets his goal as #SRB take full control of this one! Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/bgbVcBt5pv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 THe tale of the tape at half-time 🍊 With #SRB scoring two late goals and turning the screws, #CMR was probably relieved to hear that half-time whistle! Here's how the opening 45 played out in numbers! Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/juwqtwndbf — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 ONE-TWO punch 45+2' GOOOAAAALLL!! KAPOW 💥 #SRB goes 2-1 up thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic! Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/y3Ez15YECc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Serbia strikes back 45+1' GOOAAALLL! Strahinja Pavlovic heads #SRB back into this one! #CMR 1-1 #SRB | Lowkey this game is amazing 🔥 chances galore! | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/H3eDwHSnH9 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 cameroon is in front! 29' GOOOAAAALLLL! Jean-Charles Castelletto's positioning is perfect to tap in and give #CMR a 1-0 lead!! Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/oMKcrZtFg7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Kunde tests milinkovic-savic! 18' CHANCE! Now it's #CMR's turn to test the keeper, Pierre Kunde forcing a great save out of Milinkovic-Savic | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkR8kM#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/TxnFAYzLVu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Now the fulham star shoots just wide! 17' WIDE!! Mitrovic (#SRB) fires inches wide when he should have put that away! Will these misses come back to haunt #SRB? Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkQAve#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/BVe9H9HnM8 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Mitrovic hits the post! 💥 POST! 💥 Aleksandar Mitrovic (#SRB) HITS THE POST! Will the @FulhamFC star be the difference today?! 💪🏼 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/tx3ZYkyZ6E#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/pbD8uCmlwc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Line-ups are in! 🇨🇲🇷🇸 Matchday 9 is underway!! It's #CMR v #SRB at the Al Janoub Stadium 👇 Here's how the teams line up 💪🏼 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/N7p3M1K1HN#FIFAWorldCUP #CMRSRB #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/UtWCXHyW0F — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 News Football Serbia Group G Cameroon 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous Dutch sensation Gakpo not ruling out January trans Read Next - Latest Stories November 28, 2022 10:58 World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia LIVE NOW November 27, 2022 22:47 Gakpo open to transfer move in 2023 November 27, 2022 21:59 Spain and Germany share the spoils November 27, 2022 20:58 2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain v Germany November 27, 2022 19:43 World Cup: Spain v Germany LIVE NOW November 27, 2022 19:22 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia v Canada November 27, 2022 19:03 Iran fans taunt Gareth Bale November 27, 2022 19:01 Croatia hits form to eliminate gallant Canada November 27, 2022 18:08 Saudi captain Al Faraj out for rest of World Cup November 27, 2022 18:04 Morocco shocks out-of-sorts Belgium