World Cup: Brazil v Switzerland LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 16:31 How will the loss of Neymar effect Brazil, widely tipped to go all the way in Qatar? We'll know a lot more by full-time of this clash against Switzerland. Reuters WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demandfollow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!The tale of the tape at half-time 🍊 It's 'half-time oranges' in a cagey battle between #FIFAWorldCup Group G rivals #BRA & #SUI | Here are the stats that matter ahead of the second period Follow #BRASUI live here 👉 https://t.co/oULYLijLwY#FIFAWorldCUP #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/of0WKzImcm — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Vinicius draws a great save out of SOmmer 27' SAVE!! Raphinha plays @vinijr in with a marvellous ball, but Sommer saves! Follow #BRASUI live here 👉 https://t.co/oULYLijLwY#FIFAWorldCUP #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/L6lCQ1qOfK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 The legend gives his thoughts on that Neymar absence 🇧🇷 Here's what Selecao legend @KAKA had to say about @neymarjr's absence tonight 👇 Follow #BRASUI live here 👉 https://t.co/oULYLijLwY#FIFAWorldCUP #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/gHZ3TDxZrl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Bit of a Neymar poll, for the fans 💁🏻♂️ How far can #BRA go without @neymarjr? Follow #BRASUI live here 👉 https://t.co/oULYLijLwY#FIFAWorldCUP #Qatar2022 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 Line-Ups are in 🇧🇷🇨🇭 Will our third match of the day live up to the first two THRILLERS? It's #BRA v #SUI in a mouthwatering Group G clash! Follow live 👉 https://t.co/oULYLijLwY#FIFAWorldCUP #BRASUI #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/a82QLGgGCa — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 28, 2022 News Switzerland Brazil Football Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous Kudus lifts Ghana after second-half scare Read Next Korea Republic v Ghana Read - Latest Stories November 28, 2022 17:35 Alessandro Del Piero's soft spot for Socceroos November 28, 2022 16:45 2022 FIFA World Cup: Korea Republic v Ghana November 28, 2022 16:45 2022 FIFA World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia November 28, 2022 16:31 World Cup: Brazil v Switzerland LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 16:05 Kudus lifts Ghana after second-half scare November 28, 2022 14:04 World Cup: Korea Republic v Ghana LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 13:08 Stunning Aboubakar chip ignites Cameroon comeback November 28, 2022 10:58 World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia LIVE NOW November 28, 2022 10:15 Boxing superstar Canelo issues Messi warning November 27, 2022 22:47 Gakpo open to transfer move in 2023