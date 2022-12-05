2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Brazil v South Korea LIVE NOW

Brazil is the heavy favourite with Neymar back from injury, but can South Korea shock the world and pull off a World Cup miracle in the last 16?

76' GOAL South Korea pulls one back witha. long range bullet from Paik Seung-ho

 

54' Brazil inches away from a fifth as Raphina cuts onto his left foot and shoots, but Kim Seung-gyu makes a good save to deny the Barcelona star

 

Half time: Brazil 4-0 South Korea - Tite's men have dominated the first half, a deserved scoreline.

 

36' GOAL! Lucas Paqueta volleys home Vinicius's dink into the box and Brazil leads 4-0 before half-time

31' GOAL! Brazil unlocks the South Korea defence with some slick Tiki-Taka and Richarlison gets his second goal!

17' South Korea looks to get back into the match, but Alisson is alert to the danger and makes a good save

 

13' GOAL! Neymar buries the spot kick to make it 2-0 to Brazil

 

 

11' PENALTY! Richarlison goes down in the box and the referee points to the spot, A horror start to the match for South Korea

 

 

7' GOAL! Vinicius Junior picks his spot and makes no mistake as Brazil takes an early lead, neymar joins in on the celebrations and it's party time for tite's men!

 

 

 

