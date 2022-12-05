World Cup: Brazil v South Korea LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
76' GOAL South Korea pulls one back witha. long range bullet from Paik Seung-ho
54' Brazil inches away from a fifth as Raphina cuts onto his left foot and shoots, but Kim Seung-gyu makes a good save to deny the Barcelona star
Half time: Brazil 4-0 South Korea - Tite's men have dominated the first half, a deserved scoreline.
36' GOAL! Lucas Paqueta volleys home Vinicius's dink into the box and Brazil leads 4-0 before half-time
31' GOAL! Brazil unlocks the South Korea defence with some slick Tiki-Taka and Richarlison gets his second goal!
17' South Korea looks to get back into the match, but Alisson is alert to the danger and makes a good save
13' GOAL! Neymar buries the spot kick to make it 2-0 to Brazil
11' PENALTY! Richarlison goes down in the box and the referee points to the spot, A horror start to the match for South Korea
7' GOAL! Vinicius Junior picks his spot and makes no mistake as Brazil takes an early lead, neymar joins in on the celebrations and it's party time for tite's men!
THE LINE-UPS ARE IN