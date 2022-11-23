World Cup: Belgium v Canada LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!
44' GOAL! Michy Batshuayi strikes to give Belgium the lead against the run of play!
We take the lead just before halftime after a splendid pass by Alderweireld to Batshuayi, who finishes it off perfectly. #BELCAN #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/MgRW5HzJtr— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 23, 2022
Line-ups are in!
🇧🇪🆚🇨🇦 Spain's seven-goal rout will be a tough act to follow, but @BelRedDevils are up next with their clash against Canada, and here's how both sides will line up!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 23, 2022
📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/BCPOB27zCB#FIFAWorldCup #BELCAN pic.twitter.com/fTvPSSkCHF
Here's what happened in the this matchday's games...