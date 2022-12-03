World Cup: Argentina v Socceroos LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
SO CLOSE FOR THE SOCCEROOS BUT ARGENTINA ADVANCE
🛑 The #FIFAWorldCup is over for the @Socceroos as a late chance for Garang Kuol is thwarted and two-time champion Argentina hangs on! #ARG 2-1 #AUS! More HERE 👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/L9u0CCFS8r— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
IT'S NOW OR NEVER FOR THE SOCCEROOS
90' There's 7 mins stoppage time for the @Socceroos to snare an equaliser or more with the strike from Craig Goodwin credited as an own goal to Enzo Fernandez. #ARG 2-1 #AUS | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/9qAXrFIY8E— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
SOCCEROOS STRIKE
77' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! A slice of luck and @Socceroos are back in it with substitute Crag Goodwin's deflected effort halving the deficit. CMON boys. #ARG 2-1 #AUS | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Bg401PDoC7— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
argentina doubles its advantage
57' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! @Socceroos GK Mat Ryan is caught with the ball at his feet and Julian Alvarez pounces to extend Argentina's lead. #ARG 2-0 #AUS | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/FC2G1YqWFx— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
CAN THE SOCCEROOS TURN IT AROUND?
↔️ With the @Socceroos a goal down at the break what changes would you make to turn it around and when? #ARG 1-0 #AUS | Follow 2nd half LIVE HERE NOW👉 https://t.co/LiBiDDf0ui#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/XaJWp7Tzb4— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
TIME FOR A BREAK
🍊 It's half-time at Al Rayyan with a lone goal the difference for Argentina against the @Socceroos. Chances few and far between for both sides. #ARG 1-0 #AUS | Follow 2nd half LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi #FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2rWqZDXFba— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
ARGENTINA GOeS AHEAD WITH MESSI ON TARGET
35' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! Who else but Lionel Messi to open the scoring, a slide-rule finish to cap off a neat Argentina move. #ARG 1-0 #AUS | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi #FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/6ii71P76R6— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
789 - In his 1,000th career appearance, Lionel Messi has scored his 789th goal, and his first in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/0gPeYqcLmR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2022
CAGEY OPENING TO THIS ONE
🇦🇷🇦🇺Midway through the first half and it remains goalless with barely a shot at goal from either side. #ARG 0-0 #AUS at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/LiBiDCXXsi#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/pZEe2EWF5N
WHO WINS?
🇦🇷🇦🇺 OK, we are under way in the second match in the round of 16 at the #FIFAWorldCup! Who wins this knockout showdown? Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/LiBiDDf0ui#ARGAUS #Qatar2022— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022
AUSTRALIA AWAITS
We are packed out. 12 mins till kick-off #allforthesocceroos #GiveIt100 #FIFAWorldCup @Socceroos pic.twitter.com/n5aCUfIK0t— Fed Square (@FedSquare) December 3, 2022
Are you at the AUS V ARG game at Tumbalong Park? #AUSARG pic.twitter.com/Z1NxFt5Z15— City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 3, 2022
THE LINE-UPS ARE IN
The line-ups are in for #ARG v #AUS at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake with all of Australia watching. Just one change to the Socceroos XI. Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/LiBiDDf0ui#FIFAWorldCup #ARGAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/GRphnMKszL— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 3, 2022