2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Argentina v Socceroos LIVE NOW

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues with the Socceroos taking on Argentina in a landmark match for Lionel Messi.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

 

SO CLOSE FOR THE SOCCEROOS BUT ARGENTINA ADVANCE

 

IT'S NOW OR NEVER FOR THE SOCCEROOS

SOCCEROOS STRIKE

 

argentina doubles its advantage

 

CAN THE SOCCEROOS TURN IT AROUND?

 

TIME FOR A BREAK

 

ARGENTINA GOeS AHEAD WITH MESSI ON TARGET

 

CAGEY OPENING TO THIS ONE

 

WHO WINS?

 

AUSTRALIA AWAITS

 

THE LINE-UPS ARE IN

News Argentina Football Australia Socceroos 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Dumfries stars as Netherlands knocks out USA
Read
Dumfries stars as Netherlands knocks out USA
Next Van Gaal shrugs off the critics as Netherlands eye
Read
Van Gaal shrugs off the critics as Netherlands eyes trophy
-

Latest Stories

>