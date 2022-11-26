World Cup: Argentina v Mexico LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!
important victory for argentina
🇦🇷🇲🇽 FULL-TIME! Goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez give #ARG a crucial 2-0 win over #MEX at a vibrant Lusail Stadium to set up an enthralling final matchday in Group C with all four teams still alive.#FIFAWorldCup #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/VdUV45WBgB— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
what a goal from fernandez
⚽️⚽️ WOW!! It's 2-0 for #ARG against #MEX in the 87th minutes courtesy of a sublime strike from substitute Enzo Fernandez. What a strike. | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/ynZwLqkVdO#FIFAWorldCup #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/ikPLTBJHlX— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
MESSI GIVES ARGENTINA THE LEAD
⚽️He's done it! Lionel Messi breaks the deadlock in the 64th minute with a clinical low drive from 25 yards for #ARG. It had to be him. | Follow it LIVE HERE https://t.co/ynZwLq2LZG#FIFAWorldCUp #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/YxZXXVjot0— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
Second half gets under way
🔢 The first-half stats for #ARG and #MEX don't make for pretty reading for fans of free-flowing, attacking football. Is there a goal coming after the break? | Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/ynZwLqkVdO#FIFAWorldCup #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/fcL9S62GcP— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
BRUISING AND CAGEY OPENING HALF
🍊It remains 0-0 at half-time with chances few and far between for both #ARG and #MEX at Lusail Stadium. Will the game open up after the break? | Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE https://t.co/ynZwLq2LZG#FIFAWorldCUp #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/6dCPUuhqSB— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
WHO WINS THIS ONE?
🤔Who wins this Group C showdown between @Argentina and @miseleccionmx? Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/ynZwLqkVdO#FIFAWorldCup #ARGMEX #Qatar2022— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
THE LINE-UPS ARE IN
The line-ups are in for this huge showdown between #ARG and #MEX at Lusail Stadium with both teams in need of a win in Group C.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 26, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/ynZwLq2LZG#FIFAWorldCup #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/pznDWDkaYz