World Cup: Argentina v Croatia LIVE NOW

FULL TIME: Argentina 3-0 Croatia - Lionel Messi inches another step closer to world cup glory as Argentina reaches the final
Lionel Messi continues to deliver on football's biggest stage
83' CHANCE! Alexis Mac Allister almost gets on the scoresheet, but can't keep his volley on target
69' GOAL! Julian Alvarez gets his second thanks to a magic assist from lionel Messi!
HALF TIME | Argentina 2-0 Croatia
42' Chance! Argentina goes looking for a third from a corner, but Mac Allister's header is saved. Croatia hangs on
39' GOAL! Julian Alvarez with a surging run forward and is rewarded, scoring a solo goal to make it 2-0 for Argentina
34' GOAL! Lionel Messi makes no mistake from the penalty spot and Argentina leads 1-0
Penalty! Julian Alvarez is brought down in the box, and the referee points to the spot!
THE LINE-UPS are in!