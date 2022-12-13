2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Argentina v Croatia LIVE NOW

Will Lionel Messi get his shot at redemption with Argentina by reaching the FIFA World Cup final, or will Croatia's Luka Modric inspire a miracle for his side in Qatar?

AFP via Getty Images

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

 

FULL TIME: Argentina 3-0 Croatia - Lionel Messi inches another step closer to world cup glory as Argentina reaches the final

Lionel Messi continues to deliver on football's biggest stage

 

83' CHANCE! Alexis Mac Allister almost gets on the scoresheet, but can't keep his volley on target

69' GOAL! Julian Alvarez gets his second thanks to a magic assist from lionel Messi! 

HALF TIME | Argentina 2-0 Croatia

42' Chance! Argentina goes looking for a third from a corner, but Mac Allister's header is saved. Croatia hangs on

 

39' GOAL! Julian Alvarez with a surging run forward and is rewarded, scoring a solo goal to make it 2-0 for Argentina

 

34' GOAL! Lionel Messi makes no mistake from the penalty spot and Argentina leads 1-0

Penalty! Julian Alvarez is brought down in the box, and the referee points to the spot!

THE LINE-UPS are in!

 


 

News Croatia Argentina Football Lionel Messi Luka Modric 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Argentina v Croatia
Read
Argentina v Croatia
Next Belgium targets 'serial winner' to replace Martine
Read
Belgium targets 'serial winner' to replace Martinez
-

Latest Stories

>