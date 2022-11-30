White leaves England camp for personal reasons

The 25-year-old defender is yet to play a single minute in Qatar, where England sealed its place in the last 16 after Wednesday's (AEDT) 3-0 win over Wales ensured they topped Group B.

White – who has been in impressive form for Premier League leader Arsenal this season – is unlikely to return to Qatar before the tournament ends.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1598026105126064146?s=20&t=11tOoj8aTY9lAPpski2_jQ

A statement released by the Football Association on Wednesday read: "Ben White has left England's training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

"The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

"We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time."

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions faces Senegal in its last-16 tie at Al Bayt Stadium on Monday.