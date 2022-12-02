Van Gaal does not rule out Belgium switch

Van Gaal will leave his role in charge of the Oranje after their World Cup campaign comes to an end in Qatar.

United States is Netherlands' opponent in the last 16.

One team that has not progressed from the group stage is Belgium, with the world's second-best side - according to the FIFA rankings - finishing third in Group F after a goalless draw with Croatia.

Roberto Martinez confirmed after the match that his six-year tenure as Belgium coach was coming to an end it was put to Van Gaal that the Red Devils could be his next job.

"Belgium is a really friendly country with really friendly people, and Knokke-Hesti is a lovely beach town," Van Gaal said with a smile.

"It is surprising [Belgium are out]. There's players in the squad that are really marvellous, when you look at them individually. But it's all about the team.

"I was never at their training sessions, I don’t see every match. I saw the last match – they should have won and they would have qualified."

Asked if he would consider the move, Van Gaal quipped: "You've got to convince my wife!

"Joking aside, no. I'm always at liberty to take decisions myself but there are certain countries I would not move to and my wife wouldn't – simple as that.

"I am here with the Dutch team, we want to be world champion, and then we'll see if there's any offers on the table.

"I have said, if we become world champions, football is so opportunistic that I know there will be offers, I know that full well, but at the moment we are not world champion and if I believe the Dutch media, we will never be world champions!"

Van Gaal's immediate task is to guide the Netherlands into the last eight, where they would meet either Argentina or Australia, but he is far from underestimating the USA.

"All I can say is what I have seen. I was never present at training or meetings, or when he prepared his players," he said.

"What I've observed is a vision, what I see is a team that is keen to execute that vision, which is of the utmost importance, and I see the conviction of the players.

"That must be fantastic for a coach. It's how I feel about my group. I've conveyed that message for a year and a half because I don't think I've ever had a group like this one.

"You see it on the pitch, but I'm apparently only one in the Netherlands who sees that – it's probably me!"