Uruguay crashes out of World Cup despite win

La Celeste looked set to claim second spot in Group H, but Korea Republic's late winner against Portugal saw it advance by virtue of scoring more goals than Diego Alonso's side.

In their first meeting since a controversial World Cup quarter-final in 2010, which saw Asamoah Gyan miss a penalty after Luis Suarez had been sent off for a handball on the goal-line, Ghana once again paid the price for a squandered spot-kick – this time Ayew failing to find the back of the net.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice soon after that to seal the victory for Uruguay, but it was not enough to see them to avoid an early exit along with Ghana.