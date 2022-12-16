Sickness sweeps through France camp ahead of final

Les Blues were without Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano for Thursday's (AEDT) 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco because of a sickness bug in the camp.

Rabiot missed out on the squad entirely while Upamecano was an unused substitute, as was Kingsley Coman, who was also suffering from a fever on the day of the game.

Midfielder Rabiot and defender Upamecano are understood to have now recovered in time for this weekend's final at Lusail Stadium.

However, according to widespread reports, central-defensive duo Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate trained away from the team on Friday after falling ill.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez are also said to have missed the full session two days out from the final as they are recovering from minor injuries.

Despite potentially losing more players to illness and injury, Dembele insists France is not overly concerned at this stage.

"It doesn't worry us," he said at a news conference on Saturday (AEDT). "With Dayot, after a day I went to see him with my mask on and he was much better.

"For the players and the staff, it doesn't worry us, we are just taking precautions.

"We are not afraid of the virus. Dayot and Adrien had headaches and stomach aches. I made them honey and ginger tea. We hope everyone will be better for the final."

France is already without the likes of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Christopher Nkunku through injury.

Les Blues are aiming to become just the third side to retain the trophy, while Argentina is seeking a first world crown in 36 years.