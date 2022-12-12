Scaloni refutes claims Argentina wins bad

Argentina faces Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final on Wednesday (AEDT), after overcoming the Netherlands on penalties.

The Copa America champion led 2-0 at Lusail Stadium yet was pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Wout Weghorst's double.

But Emiliano Martinez's saves paved the way for Lautaro Martinez to score the winning penalty in the shoot-out and send Argentina through to the last four.

The match was not without its controversy. Some of Argentina's players celebrated wildly in front of the Netherlands squad, while there were tussles on the touchline and Lionel Messi seemed to confront Oranje coach Louis van Gaal.

Scaloni, however, does not believe his team behaved poorly.

"The game was played the way we have to play, both teams did that," he said.

"Some games, things can happen, arguments, challenging times. That's why there's a referee to ensure there's justice.

"We need to put an end to this idea that this is Argentina. We lost to Saudi Arabia and didn't do anything.

"We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour with Messi, [Leandro] Paredes and Neymar, all sat together in the tunnel.

"I'm not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour. We play with pride, the way we have to play and then the referee is in charge of decisions. We respect all the teams, the Netherlands, Croatia and all the opponents. That's one of our main characteristics of our personality.

"We need to end this idea of not being good winners or losers, that's very far from what we are as a team and a squad, and the way we represent this nation."

Messi, usually so composed, even seemed caught up in the emotion against the Netherlands, though with this likely to be his final World Cup, the 35-year-old's desire to end his wait for the trophy seems truly fierce.

Scaloni said: "Messi, I know him so well, he's always been like that, always been a winner, he's so eager and willing to keep playing football."

Asked how it felt to coach Messi at his last World Cup, Scaloni added: "We will see whether he continues playing or not, we will keep enjoying him, that's all we can do – for us and the world of football.

"If things turn out well, everything will be good for us, we have our whole country supporting us."