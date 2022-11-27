Saudi captain Al Faraj out for rest of World Cup

The Al Hilal defender injured his leg in Wednesday's (AEDT) shock 2-1 win over Argentina and left the stadium on crutches.

Al Faraj did not feature in Saudi Arabia's 2-0 loss to Poland in its second Group C contest and will play no further part in the Qatar 2022 campaign.

A Saudi statement confirmed the news and added Al Faraj, who has been capped 71 times for his country, will undergo a full recovery programme.

Saudi Arabia is also without Yasser Al Shahrani after he underwent emergency surgery following a horror collision with team-mate Mohammed Al Owais against Argentina.

Herve Renard's side faces Mexico in its final group match and will advance to the last 16 if it wins, while a draw will be enough should Poland defeat Argentina.

Should Saudi Arabia draw and Argentina beat Poland, it will then come down to goal difference to determine who progresses to the knockout stage.