Ronaldo dropped for Switzerland clash

Ronaldo's role in the Portugal team has been the subject of some debate in recent days after his substitution in the final group game against Korea Republic.

The free agent forward appeared to offer a dissenting comment towards coach Fernando Santos, who said: "I really didn't like it at all."

Santos added the issues had been "resolved", with the focus on facing Switzerland, but Ronaldo was not in his starting line-up when the team news was announced.

📰 𝔹ℝ𝔼𝔸𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 ℕ𝔼𝕎𝕊: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/OiKlJU44O1 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 6, 2022

The all-time leading international goalscorer was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, with Pepe taking over the captain's armband.

Ronaldo is still waiting on his first knockout goal at a World Cup, having seen great rival Lionel Messi break his duck on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was released from his Manchester United contract earlier in the tournament and is yet to agree a deal with a new club, although a significant offer from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia has been reported.