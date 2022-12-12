Reyna 'disappointed' by World Cup rumours

The USA was knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Reyna playing just 51 minutes at the tournament.

Reports suggested Reyna's playing time was limited because of his lack of effort in training, leading to the USA youngster narrowly escaping being sent home from Qatar.

The 20-year-old was also seen throwing his shin pads on the sidelines after not being selected to come on by coach Gregg Berhalter in the USA's opening 1-1 draw with Wales.

Reyna offered his side of the story on social media while calling for his team to unite, with the next World Cup in 2026 set to be played partly on home soil.

"I hoped not to comment on matters at the World Cup," Reyna said in a post on Instagram on Monday. "It is my belief that things that happen in a team setting ought to remain private.

"That being said, statements have been made that reflect on my professionalism and character, so I feel the need to make a brief statement.

"Just before the World Cup, coach Berhalter told me that my role at the tournament would be very limited. I was devastated.

"I fully expected and desperately wanted to contribute to the play of a talented group as we tried to make a statement at the World Cup.

"I am also a very emotional person, and I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behaviour for a few days after learning about my limited role.

"I apologised to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven. Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.

"I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter (as well as some highly fictionalised versions of events) and extremely surprised that anyone on the U.S. men's team staff would contribute to it.

"Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay 'in house' so we can focus on team unity and progress. I love my team, I love representing my country, and I am focusing now only on improving and growing as a soccer player and a person.

"I hope that going forward each person involved in U.S. Soccer focus only on what is in the best interest of the men's national team so we can enjoy great success at the World Cup in 2026."