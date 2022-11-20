Opening Ceremony gets Qatar 2022 under way

Twelve years after FIFA took the controversial decision to award the tiny Gulf nation its showpiece event, what many seemed unthinkable finally came to fruition in front of the watching FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The ceremony, that preceded the opening game between the host and Ecuador, was the customary mix of local and global artists showcasing the best of Qatar, all narrated by the comforting voice of American actor Morgan Freeman.

It opened with a montage of Qatar by land and sea before Freeman and local celebrity Ghanim Al Muftah performed 'To Know One Another' alongside some camels.

A dance featuring local volunteers and professional artists came next before the tournament mascot La'eeb was introduced alongside his predecessors from previous tournaments.

Jungkook, of South Korean boy band BTS, performed the official single of Qatar 2022, called Dreamers, with typical gusto next to with local singer Fahad Al Kubaisi and the ceremony concluded with an address from Sheikh Tamim.