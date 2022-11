Netherlands hands Frimpong World Cup call-up

Van Gaal has opted for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Frimpong over Newcastle United centre-back Botman, while in midfield 19-year-old Simons secures his spot ahead of Gravenberch, who has struggled for minutes since joining Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch's Bayern team-mate Matthijs de Ligt does make it, while Premier League defenders Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake are also both unsurprisingly named along with Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia.

In midfield, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is in alongside Atalanta duo Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners, with Ajax's 20-year-old Kenneth Taylor also looking to add to his two caps to date.

PSV's Cody Gakpo is the standout name in attack, along with Barcelona's Memphis Depay, but there is no spot for Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen or Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma.

Netherlands begins its FIFA World Cup campaign on 22 November (AEDT) against Senegal, before also facing Qatar and Ecuador in Group A.

Netherlands squad:

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax); Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen); Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV); Cody Gakpo (PSV) Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)