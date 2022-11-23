Mitrovic back in training ahead of Brazil clash

Mitrovic scored the goal to send Serbia to the World Cup, heading home in the 90th minute against Portugal in November 2021 to clinch top spot in their qualifying group and an automatic place in Qatar.

But Mitrovic, who has scored 50 goals in 76 games for his country, missed Fulham's final game before joining up with Serbia due to a foot issue.

Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic previously joked Mitrovic would go to the World Cup "without a leg", and he had a positive update on the striker's fitness ahead of its opener with pre-tournament favourite Brazil in Group G.

"Mitrovic has been working with the team," Stojkovic told reporters. "He's out of pain where he was injured, that's obviously good news."

However, Stojkovic was more pessimistic over the availability of Juventus' Filip Kostic, saying: "Kostic has muscle problems and it's doubtful.

"I want to be very honest, I have nothing to hide."

Following Friday's meeting with Brazil, Serbia will take on Cameroon on Tuesday before facing Switzerland four days after that.