Match-winner Gakpo says Netherlands can do better

The Oranje needed a late intervention from the PSV man to get them over the line against the Lions of Teranga, before Davy Klaassen added a second in injury time.

It marks a winning return to the World Cup for Louis van Gaal's side, which missed out on the last tournament in Russia.

But despite a victorious start in Group A, Gakpo feels there is room for improvement after an otherwise scrappy performance.

"We weren't careful enough with the ball," he said. "I think we can do much better. We were good in our possession. We have to analyse this properly and take the good points to the next game.

On his goal though – a rare headed finish – Gakpo was more effusive, adding: "This gives you a good feeling. We were really looking for it as a team, so it's great that it still works!"

With a dearth of clear-cut chances throughout, it was a relatively painless debut performance for Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert between the posts.

The shot stopper was happy to get his first game under his belt, and believed the Oranje showed their mettle in taking victory despite a rough all-around game.

"It is special to make my debut," Noppert said. "You dream of this. I never thought it was possible. As a little boy, this is a dream – you don't assume it [will happen].

"Our game as a team was not good, but then it is great if you can still find a way to win. We want to go very far and become world champions. Otherwise, we shouldn't come."