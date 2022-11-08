Mane sustained shin injury and requires X-ray

The Senegal captain limped off in the 20th minute at the Allianz Arena, where Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick as the Bundesliga leader moved four points clear at the summit.

Mane faces a race to be fit for his nation's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on 22 November (AEDT), with Bayern awaiting further tests to determine the severity of the issue.

"He got a blow to the shin," Nagelsmann said. "Maybe, you have to go under the X-ray machine and see if there is something there.

"This is an unpleasant place. I hope there's not something, but I don't know exactly."

Bayern made it nine successive wins, while equalling a club-record by netting four or more times for a fourth successive home league match.

Nagelsmann praised his side after it took its Bundesliga goal tally to 47 already – more than any other team across Europe's top five leagues – though he felt the margin of victory could have been greater.

"Goals are what makes football so appealing," he said. "After 14 matchdays, we have 47 goals in the Bundesliga, that's extraordinary.

"Today, we could have done a lot more. We have good quality on the field and a good spirit. We are very quiet, stable. We played a nice game for the fans."