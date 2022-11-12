Injured Son named in Korea's World Cup squad

The 30-year-old sustained a fractured eye socket playing against Marseille in a UEFA Champions League fixture earlier this month, putting his participation at Qatar 2022 in serious doubt.

However, Son assured Korea fans this week he would be on the plane headed to the Middle East.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week," the forward posted on Instagram.

"I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all.

"In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you. Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too.

"I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country. See you soon."

Son has now officially been included in Korea Republic's travelling team for the tournament that starts on 21 November (AEDT).

The Asian giant's opening Group H assignment is against Uruguay four days later.

Head coach Paulo Bento was not able to offer clarity on when Son could start training.

"We don't have that information yet," Bento said.

"We are in contact with him, with the Tottenham medical department. We need to wait, we need to analyse day by day his situation.

"We have time to decide and the most important is he recovers as well as possible, he feels comfortable and then we will take the final decision."