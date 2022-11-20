Griezmann impressed when playing behind Olivier Giroud as France won its second World Cup in 2018, with his tally of four goals in Russia only bettered by England's Harry Kane (six).

Despite Griezmann occupying a traditional striking role for Atletico Madrid, reports have suggested Didier Deschamps may deploy the 31 year-old in an advanced midfield position behind two forwards in Qatar.

While the news that Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will miss the tournament with a thigh injury could provoke a rethink, Griezmann told Telefoot he is content to play in any position.

Asked about his role for France's Group D opener against Australia, he said: "I don't know. Otherwise, you should give me the phone number of the Australia coach and we'll give him the eleven.

"I try to be a very complete player. Whether offensively or defensively, I love getting balls back, helping my team-mates in defence.

"For me, it's always a pleasure. No matter where I play, I try to give the maximum, to do what the team needs."

Despite nine of his 21 appearances coming from the bench, Griezmann has impressed for Atletico this season, recording six goals and four assists in all competitions.

The versatile forward was named in the World Cup Team of the Tournament four years ago, and believes he is well-placed to enjoy another positive campaign in Qatar.

"I needed a big pre-season, a good preparation," he said. "I feel I'm in great shape. I have the legs and the head is fine."