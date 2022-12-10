Flowers laid at Grant Wahl's seat

Wahl suffered a suspected heart attack during the game between Argentina and Netherlands at Lusail Stadium and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Flowers and a photo of the 48 year-old were placed at his designated desk at Al Bayt Stadium 24 hours later.

The esteem in which Wahl was held has been reflected in the outpouring of tributes on social media throughout the day.

Basketball superstar LeBron James, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and tennis great Billie Jean King were among those to send messages of condolence.

USA captain Tyler Adams also posted his sympathies on behalf of the team.