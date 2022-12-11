FIFA to introduce new ball for World Cup semi-finals

The Al Hilm, which succeeds the Al Rihla, will be used in the semi-finals, third-place playoff and final of Qatar 2022, having been introduced for the last four games by Adidas.

The existing ball, which has been implemented with technology to assist in tracking and helping referee decisions across the tournament, has been used so far across the group stages and initial knockout rounds.

But the Al Hilm, which will come with a gold base design and triangular pattern paying tribute to the deserts surrounding major host city Doha, will now take its place.

"Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together," Adidas general manager Nick Craggs said in a statement.

"Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck."

The semi-finals have been set for Qatar 2022, with 2018 winner France and runner-up Croatia both potentially in line for a rematch in the final four years on.

The pair will play Morocco, the first African nation to reach the last four in the tournament's history, and former winner Argentina respectively.