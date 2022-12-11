England stars vow to bounce back bigger and better

Jack Grealish tipped England to "make history" at future tournaments after its World Cup exit against France, as Marcus Rashford joined him in pledging the Three Lions would respond.

England suffered its seventh World Cup quarter-final elimination – a tournament record – on Sunday (AEDT), as goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud maintained France's bid to retain the trophy.

Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another as England experienced a familiar sinking feeling at Al Bayt Stadium, but Grealish believes Gareth Southgate's men will atone in the future.

The Manchester City playmaker was sorry it did not work out this time, having been convinced England was on course for trophy glory.

Absolutely devastated to go out, words can’t describe as I really thought this was our year 😢 I’m so proud to be part of this team and it’s been a privilege to be with this group of players and staff for the past 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/tdjjhFZKcD — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 11, 2022

"Absolutely devastated to go out, words can't describe it as I really thought this was our year," Grealish wrote on Twitter. "I'm so proud to be part of this team and it's been a privilege to be with this group of players and staff for the past four weeks.

"We all have an unbelievable bond and we look forward to the future because we want to make history for all of you at home.

"Thank you to every England fan for your support during the past four weeks."

Rashford, who alongside Bukayo Saka was England's joint-highest scorer in Qatar with three goals, struck a similar tone to Grealish.

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough.



I’ll make a promise that we will come again!



Thank you for the unconditional support. pic.twitter.com/G964SZYiCL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 11, 2022

"The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us," he said via a Tweet.

"We got close, but not close enough. I'll make a promise that we will come again! Thank you for the unconditional support."

Manager Southgate believes the identity of England's quarter-final opponent makes it difficult to say whether his team's campaign should be considered a success.

"Before any tournament, people are always asking what round you need to get to for it to be a success," Southgate said in a video on England's media channels.

"I've always said that's hard to define, because you can play a France and have the type of game we've had, and have a different reaction to getting to a final or a semi-final, as we've experienced.

"It's a difficult time for everybody in our country, and I think the players have represented them in the right way, we've played in the right way. I hope everybody's enjoyed the journey."