Denmark's Delaney out of World Cup

The Sevilla player started for Kasper Hjulmand's side in Wednesday's (AEDT) goalless draw in Al Rayyan, but exited the game during first-half injury time to be replaced by Mikkel Damsgaard.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the 31-year-old has suffered a knee injury which not only curtails his immediate involvement but spells the end of his tournament, in a blow to Denmark's hopes.

“We will miss him, both on and off the pitch," Hjulmand said after the news was revealed in a brief statement.

"Other players are ready, and we have a strong squad for the next matches."

A 72-cap veteran, Delaney was an essential figure in the nation's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 in the wake of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest last year.

With the Manchester United playmaker recovered and back in the fold, Denmark had been tipped as a potential dark horse contender ahead of the tournament.

A struggle to find a result against a stubborn Tunisia, however, has set up an intriguing path to the knockout rounds through the rest of Group D.

Denmark will face defending champion France on 27 November, before meeting Australia four days later.