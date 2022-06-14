Costa Rica downs brave New Zealand to seal World Cup spot

In a winner-takes-all match between the fourth-placed side in CONCACAF qualifying and the OFC stage winner, Joel Campbell struck the decisive goal after just three minutes.

𝑵𝒐 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒅 💥



An electric start for @fedefutbolcrc thanks to Joel Campbell's early goal! 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/nMsOZXGh6g — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2022

The former Arsenal forward squeezed between two New Zealand defenders and bundled a first-time finish past Oli Sail.

Rather than tee up a straightforward Costa Rica victory, though, that goal preceded a sustained backs-to-the-wall effort as the All Whites dominated.

Chris Wood thought he had netted a precious equaliser late in the first half, only for a VAR review to spot a foul earlier in the move.

And another video referral in the second period saw substitute Kosta Barbarouses' lunge on Francisco Calvo upgraded from a yellow card to red, leaving New Zealand with a mountain to climb.

They continued to control the contest but could not score the leveller that would deny Costa Rica their place in Qatar, joining Spain, Japan and Germany in a tricky Group E.

Los Ticos – going to their sixth World Cup and third in a row – begin their campaign against Spain in Doha on November 23.