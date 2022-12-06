Jesus was ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after sustaining an injury to his right knee during the Selecao's Group G clash with Cameroon.

Brazil coach Tite died reports that Jesus was already carrying an issue prior to featuring for the five-time world champion in Qatar.

According to unconfirmed reports in Brazil, Jesus will be absent for three months.

Premier League leader Arsenal confirmed he has started his rehabilitation programme.

The 25 year-old has played a key role in the Gunners' impressive start to the Premier League season, which sees them five points clear at the summit after 14 games.

Jesus' tally of five goals is only bettered for Arsenal by Martin Odegaard (six), while only Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (nine) and team-mate Bukayo Saka (six) have registered more assists in the English top flight than his five.