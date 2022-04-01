Berhalter relishing meeting with 'mentor' Southgate

USA was drawn alongside England, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Group B in the draw for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar later this year.

Having failed to make the 2018 World Cup in Russia, USA was not sure of qualification heading into the meeting with Costa Rica, which it lost 2-0.

However, a 5-0 win over Panama in its previous qualifier had all but ensured that it, along with Mexico and Canada, progressed automatically as the CONCACAF representatives, courtesy of a superior goal difference compared to Costa Rica.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the draw, Berhalter explained how he and Southgate "go way back", saying they had contact after the former's appointment as USA coach in 2018.

"We think it's a good group, we know every opponent in the World Cup is difficult but with England you get an exciting match-up," Berhalter said. "We go way back. He's a guy I look up to and has always been there for me, given me advice.

"When I first took the job as national team coach, I looked at him as something as a mentor.

"He's someone who I have a lot of respect for what he's doing, and I'm looking forward to competing against England."

Asked in what capacity he and Southgate knew each other, Berhalter replied: "I just reached out to him when I got the job and asked if he'd be interested in telling me more about international football.

"Being the guy that Gareth is, he was more than happy to have those conversations and since then we have stayed in touch."

England drew 1-1 with USA in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup, when a Robert Green howler cost Fabio Capello's Three Lions an opening-game win in South Africa.