Belgium targets 'serial winner' to replace Martinez

Martinez led Belgium to its best World Cup finish of third in Russia four years ago, but the Red Devils fell some way short of those lofty standards in Qatar.

A 2-0 defeat to surprise package Morocco and a goalless draw with Croatia ensured Belgium fell at the first hurdle this time around, and Martinez subsequently announced his departure.

Having failed to progress to the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since 1998, Belgium – who were second in the latest edition of FIFA's World rankings – are looking to hire "a serial winner with an experience in managing top players".

Announcing the start of their recruitment process, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said: "Even after the early elimination at the World Cup in Qatar, the RBFA remains very ambitious for the future.

"The RBFA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win. The new national team coach is extremely ambitious and has the necessary international experience at top level, football tactical knowledge and insights as well as the right personal skills.

"He knows how to focus on creating a close-knit group and how to integrate young players."

The RBFA is also looking to hire an elite football sports director with responsibility for guiding the association's "football vision", with online applications for both roles welcomed until January 10.

Belgium has been drawn alongside Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan and Estonia in the qualification process for Euro 2024, which begins in March.