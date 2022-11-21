Argentina aiming to conquer the world

La Albiceleste ended a 28-year wait for major silverware by beating Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, making this the first World Cup it enters as champion of its continent since USA 94.

Unlike that tournament, where Argentina exited at the hands of Romania in the last 16, Argentina will fancy itself to go all the way this time around with a motivated group led by Lionel Messi in what is set to be his final World Cup.

Argentina begins its Group C campaign against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, before facing Mexico and Poland, but Scaloni is not expecting an easy test against a side ranked in 51st by FIFA.

"We know Saudi Arabia well," he said. "They're a very good team, a technically strong team with fast players. They will make things difficult for us.

"On top of that it is our first game of the World Cup, which is always difficult. But this is the World Cup and every game is difficult.

"We don't have pressure because at the end this is football; we're going to play a World Cup. We're conscious what football represents for Argentina, but it's sport and that's why we have to step on the pitch and do our own thing."

Argentina is one of three South American teams to have lifted the World Cup, alongside Brazil (five times) and Uruguay (twice), though not since 1986, in the days of Diego Maradona, has it won.

Indeed, the World Cup has provided far more painful memories than happy ones from an Argentinian perspective over the past three decades, even when factoring in their march to the final eight years ago, when they lost to Germany.

If anything other than going all the way will be considered a disappointment for Scaloni's side, advancing from the group stage for only the second time will be the aim for Saudi Arabia in this, its sixth participation in the tournament.

Herve Renard's charges booked their place in Qatar with 13 wins and only one defeat across their 18 qualifying matches, spread across two group stages, but the luck of the draw was not on their side for the finals.

Renard has experience of defying the odds after guiding Zambia to the Africa Cup of Nations crown in 2012, before doing likewise with a more fancied Ivory Coast in 2015 to become the first man to win the tournament with different teams.

With this his second taste of the World Cup, having previously led Morocco in the 2018 edition, Renard is dreaming of another magical journey with Saudi Arabia.

"We have a tough set of matches, but as a coach or a player you dream of qualifying for the World Cup and pitting yourself against the best," he said.

"The best teams in the world always come with the intention of winning it, but there are always upsets. When you are one of the smaller teams in the tournament, you must rely on shock results."