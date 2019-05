🌍 World, meet Amadou Sagna, scorer of the earliest goal in #U20WC history.



The 🇸🇳 Senegal forward's goal v Tahiti clocked in at 9.6 seconds, surpassing Monday Odiaka who scored in 14 seconds in 1985 ⏱



What a start to Poland 2019 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/0jtwu3zNt0