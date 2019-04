📋 Here is our team news for tonight's match...



🔘 @6_LKOSCIELNY returns from injury

🔘 @Aubameyang7 and @LacazetteAlex both start

🔘 @MesutOzil1088 also in starting XI

🔘 @AaronRamsey partners @LTorreira34 in midfield



🏆 #UEL