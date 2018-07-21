It was semifinal day at the Bucharest Open with Petra Martic and Anastasija Sevastova both celebrating.

Martic ended hope of a fourth Romanian winner in five years as she brushed aside Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 6-4, reaching a first final since 2012.

Game, set, match Petra Martic! She beats @mikibuzarnescu 6-4, 6-4 to secure her place in the @BRDOpen final! pic.twitter.com/215qYsyF0I — WTA (@WTA) July 21, 2018

Top seed Sevastova will provide tough competition for the Croatian, though, after Polona Hercog's retirement gave her a comfortable path into the final.

Hercog had her right thigh strapped during the last-four meeting, and called it a day after losing the opening set 6-1.