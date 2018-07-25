Julia Goerges set up a Moscow River Cup quarter-final against lucky loser Olga Danilovic after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 7-6 (7-2).
Top seed Goerges was made to work in the second set after breezing through the opener, twice throwing away a break before finally clinching victory with ease in the tiebreak.
Danilovic shocked Kaia Kanepi in straight sets, as Anastasia Potapova downed Kristyna Pliskova to tee up a meeting with Valentyna Ivakhnenko.
Bucharest Open winner Anastasija Sevastova, the third seed, was catching up on her first-round match on Wednesday and advanced with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 triumph over Pauline Parmentier.
Alize Cornet crashed out, though, as she let a one-set lead slip to Laura Siegemund.
WTA JiangXi Open
Top seeds Zhang Shuai and Wang Qiang each booked their places in the quarter-finals of the JiangXi Open with second-round wins.
Zhang will face Zhu Lin after defeating Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets, while Wang was made to work for a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over Sabina Sharipova.
Teenage qualifier En Shuo Liang is also through.