Julia Goerges set up a Moscow River Cup quarter-final against lucky loser Olga Danilovic after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

Top seed Goerges was made to work in the second set after breezing through the opener, twice throwing away a break before finally clinching victory with ease in the tiebreak.

Danilovic shocked Kaia Kanepi in straight sets, as Anastasia Potapova downed Kristyna Pliskova to tee up a meeting with Valentyna Ivakhnenko.

Bucharest Open winner Anastasija Sevastova, the third seed, was catching up on her first-round match on Wednesday and advanced with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 triumph over Pauline Parmentier.

Alize Cornet crashed out, though, as she let a one-set lead slip to Laura Siegemund.

WTA JiangXi Open

Top seeds Zhang Shuai and Wang Qiang each booked their places in the quarter-finals of the JiangXi Open with second-round wins.

Zhang will face Zhu Lin after defeating Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets, while Wang was made to work for a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over Sabina Sharipova.

Teenage qualifier En Shuo Liang is also through.