Caroline Garcia inflicted more misery on Maria Sharapova by consigning the former world number one to a first-round defeat at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

Sharapova split with long-time coach Sven Groeneveld after losing to Naomi Osaka in the opening round at Indian Wells last month and withdrew from the Miami Open due to a forearm injury.

The fit-again 31-year-old this week spoke of her desire to add to her tally of five grand slam titles, but has not won a match since the Australian Open after Garcia consigned the Russian to a 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat in her first clay-court match of the season.

Maria Sharapova posted the numbers, but Caroline Garcia posts the win. Great poise from Garcia in the final two sets to get her 1st win over Sharapova in 5 meetings. Plays Kostyuk next @PorscheTennis.https://t.co/5iuoGoi90g pic.twitter.com/bUw9FuoMB4 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) April 24, 2018

Sixth seed Garcia had never beaten Sharapova in their previous four encounters, but finally got the better of the world number 41 - a three-time champion in Stuttgart - seven years after their first meeting at the French Open.

SHARAPOVA: "I STRIVE TO BE ON THE BIG STAGE"

Wildcard entry Sharapova blasted down 17 aces and won 76 per cent of points on her first serve, but squandered a 2-0 lead in the final set to suffer an early exit.

Garcia was jumping for joy when Sharapova drilled a forehand wide and the world number seven can now look forward to a second-round clash with Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Antonia Lottner 6-4 6-1.

Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Kiki Bertens and will be up against either Veronika Kudermetova or Carla Suarez Navarro in round two.