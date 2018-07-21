Eugenie Bouchard's revival came to a halt at the Ladies Championship Gstaad on Saturday as injury forced her to retire from her semi-final with Alize Cornet.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist has enjoyed something of a resurgence since qualifying for this year's grand slam at SW19 and has looked in good form in Switzerland.

Her performances earned her a wild card at the upcoming Rogers Cup in Montreal, but a groin injury meant she will not challenge for a title this weekend.

A tight opening set saw Cornet edge ahead in the tie-break but after one game of the second Bouchard could not go on, allowing her French opponent to progress with the score 7-6 (7-5) 1-0.

Cornet will meet Mandy Minella in Sunday's final after she battled back from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-2 6-2, securing her first WTA final appearance less than a year after giving birth.