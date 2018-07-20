At the Bucharest Open, there was mixed news for Romanian duo Mihaela Buzarnescu and Sorana Cirstea.

While Buzarnescu progressed at the expense of Yafan Wang, compatriot Cirstea lost out to top seed Anastasija Sevastova despite winning the first set of their quarter-final meeting.

🔥 Home favorite @MikiBuzarnescu defeats Yafan Wang 7-6, 6-3 to reach the semis of the @BRDOpen! #WTA pic.twitter.com/ErTBOpLAb9 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 20, 2018

Petra Martic also needed three sets to prevail against Laura Siegemund, while there were mixed emotions for Ons Jabeur.

The world number 123 eased to a 6-2 6-2 result against Vera Zvonareva in her delayed second-round match, but was then beaten in straight sets by Polona Hercog in the quarter-finals later on Friday.