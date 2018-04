China's Zheng Saisai claimed the WTA Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open title with victory over compatriot Wang Yafan in the final on Sunday.

That winning feeling! 🏆 @Zheng_Saisai takes the Biyuan Cup Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open title defeating Wang Yafan 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 --> https://t.co/nh4IdHLIJ4 pic.twitter.com/3VcKwMJN63 — WTA (@WTA) April 22, 2018

Zheng dropped the opening set but bounced back to triumph 5-7 6-2 6-1 against the fourth seed after two hours and 25 minutes on court.

Despite the defeat, Wang - who reached the last 16 of the Miami Open earlier this year - is certain to rise to a career-best world ranking of 86 on Monday.