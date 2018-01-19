Wozniacki Battles Past Stubborn Bertens

OMNISPORT

Caroline Wozniacki avoided a repeat of her second-round scare to battle past the stubborn defence of Kiki Bertens at the Australian Open on Friday.

Wozniacki had to come back from 5-1 down in the third set against Jana Fett on Wednesday, saving two match points in the process as she reeled off six games in a row to progress.

Bertens' power from the baseline threatened to cause her more problems on Rod Laver Arena in round three, but the Dane was able to pick off her Dutch opponent and secure a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Wozniacki's forehand was a particularly dangerous weapon throughout the final match of day five at Melbourne Park, especially when going down the line to Bertens' backhand.

She did not have it all her own way, though, as the 30th seed continually put her under pressure with some booming forehands from the baseline that thrilled the crowd.

That caused some frustration for Wozniacki, almost as much as the umpire during a first-set argument over the dryness of the court, the tournament favourite eventually telling the official not to be "rude" after sealing the opener.

Having put that behind her, second seed Wozniacki powered into a 3-0 lead in the second set to put her on course for victory and a meeting with 19th seed Magdalena Rybarikova.

Sealing her victory was not so simple, though, as Wozniacki's final service game lasted over 12 minutes – the Dane's temper flaring once again as her frustrations grew towards the umpire, the pair exchanging words again over a disputed line call.

Bertens refused to go down without a fight but a return sailed over the baseline to keep Wozniacki's dreams of a first grand slam title alive.

"It's great to be back here in Australia playing these night session matches. It's awesome."



After fending off match-points in the 2R, [2] @CaroWozniacki is making the most of her second chance and marching into the 4R 👊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zZIUrgvLNY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wozniacki [2] bt Bertens [30] 6-4 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Wozniacki – 13/12

Bertens – 26/34

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Wozniacki – 3/1

Bertens – 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Wozniacki – 3/4

Bertens – 1/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Wozniacki – 70

Bertens – 74

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Wozniacki – 71/52

Bertens – 63/36

TOTAL POINTS

Wozniacki – 69

Bertens – 54