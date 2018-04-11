Vondrousova Defeats Putintseva In Rainy Lugano

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova won her first-round match against Yulia Putintseva two days after it started on another rain-affected day at the Ladies Open Lugano.

Vondrousova saved three match points before taking the second set on Monday but poor weather prevented the match from being completed until Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Vondrousova stayed in contention to retain her title, wrapping up a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 win before the rain returned later in the day.

Second seed Elise Mertens got past Mandy Minella 6-4 6-1, while Alize Cornet - the sixth seed - defeated wildcard Jil Teichmann 7-6 (7-2) 6-0.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Richel Hogenkamp played indoors due to the weather and it was the former who advanced, winning in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed the scalp of seventh seed Mihaela Buzarnescu, the Romanian going down 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Alison van Uytvanck, Polona Hercog and Camila Giorgi were also victorious after they were left kicking their heels when Tuesday's schedule was washed out.