Sloane Stephens expressed amazement at her low error count after thrashing Madison Keys 6-3 6-0 to win the US Open.

Ranked 957th in the world last month after undergoing foot surgery in January, Stephens crowned a phenomenal comeback with a fantastic performance at Flushing Meadows.

The American's delight at securing a maiden grand slam title was clear for all to see throughout the trophy presentation and her subsequent news conference.

And Stephens was left stunned when a reporter referred to her making just six unforced errors against compatriot Keys.

"It shows you what happens when something you love is taken away from you."



The road to recovery for @SloaneStephens ends with a #USOpen 🏆!

Interrupting the journalist's question, Stephens said: "I made six unforced errors in the whole match?"

Having been assured this was correct, the 24-year-old replied: "Shut the front door! I don't think that's ever happened to me before. Oh my God. That's a stat."

Asked how she is likely to view her success in New York years from now, Stephens said: "I think it will be super cool. I think one day I'm going to be able to show my kids that I won the US Open. That's cool. How many people can say that? Not very many.

"And they already engraved my name on the locker. Like, hello, this is awesome."

She added: "It's probably going to take a couple weeks, months [to sink in]. It's like so not real. I feel this is a dream. Am I just going to wake up and it didn't happen?

"Look at that thing [the trophy]. That's incredible. I just think it's very cool. It hasn't sunk in yet, but hopefully in a little while once I am able to lay down and relax and think about it, I'll realise that I really am the US Open champion."