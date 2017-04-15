Underdog Vondrousova shocks Strycova in Switzerland

OMNISPORT

Qualifier Marketa Vondrousova continued to upset the odds at the Ladies Open Biel Bienne as she shocked top seed Barbora Strycova to reach her first WTA Tour final.

Vondrousova, ranked 215 places below her Czech compatriot, was a massively unfancied underdog in Switzerland, but pulled off a huge 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 upset.

Game. Set. Match.



Vondroušová is on to the @WTA Ladies Open Biel Bienne final. https://t.co/auwUnYP2JR — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 15, 2017

Strycova, 18th in the world, was out of the blocks fast to establish a 5-2 lead and had a set point in the 12th game, but was unable to convert that chance as Vondrousova fought back.

A scorching winner clinched the opening set, before some aggressive play saw Vondrousova take a 5-2 lead of her own in the second, a deficit that Strycova was unable to recover from.

Awaiting in the final is Anett Kontaveit after the Estonian defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich, playing a first Tour semi-final since 2015, 6-4 4-6 7-5 in a pulsating contest.

Kontaveit, who hit 26 winners and just 17 unforced errors, is also looking for a maiden WTA title in Sunday's final.