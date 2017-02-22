Teenager Cici Bellis Rattles Agnieszka Radwanska

OMNISPORT

Day four of the Dubai Tennis Championships threw up a massive upset in the shape of Agnieszka Radwanska suffering a shock defeat to teenager Catherine 'CiCi' Bellis.

The fourth seed went crashing out of the tournament following a 6-4 2-6 6-2 defeat at the hands of the 17-year-old outsider.

Radwanska was in need of a confidence boost after early exits at the Australian Open and Qatar Open, but world number 70 Bellis claimed the biggest scalp of her career.

Caroline Wozniacki will be Bellis' opponent in the last eight after the in-form 10th seed defeated Kateryna Bondarenko 3-6 6-2 6-3, while Elina Svitolina, Lauren Davis, Anastasija Sevastova and Wang Qiang also advanced.

Second seed Lucie Safarova coasted into the quarter-finals of the Hungarian Ladies Open with a 6-2 6-1 hammering of Su-Wei Hsieh after qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich stunned sixth seed Pauline Parmentier 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

Julia Goerges and Annika Beck were also second-round winners, while Timea Babos beat Ipek Soylu in round one before fourth seed Sorana Cirstea fell at the first hurdle to Carina Witthoeft.