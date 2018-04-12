Teenager Arango Takes Down Cepede Royg, Arruabarrena Advances

Colombian teenager and wildcard Emiliana Arango claimed the first WTA main-draw victory of her career after upstaging fourth seed Veronica Cepede Royg at the Bogota Open.

Playing on home soil, 17-year-old Arango stunned Cepede Royg 6-0 2-6 6-4 in the first round on Wednesday.

It was only the third Tour match of her young career, having made two previous appearances in Bogota.

"I don't really know what to say. I felt so happy at the beginning because of my level on the court, but she started to play better during the second set," said Arango, who fill face Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

"I want to dedicate this win to my team for being by my side since the beginning, and also to all the people who came today to support me."

Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena overcame Victoria Rodriguez 6-2 7-6 (7-3) to progress at the tournament.

Champion in 2012, Arruabarrena weathered a three-and-a-half-hour rain delay to stay alive in Bogota.

Next up for Arruabarrena is countrywoman Sara Sorribes Tormo, who rallied past Carol Zhao 3-6 6-1 6-1.

In other results, Ajla Tomljanovic lost 1-6 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to Renata Zarazua, Elitsa Kostova accounted for Nao Hibino 6-2 6-4, Ana Bogdan was too good for Mariana Duque-Marino, while Valentini Grammatikopoulou prevailed against Miyu Kato 5-7 6-4 6-4.