Surprise Semi-Finalist Mertens Ready For More Melbourne Magic

Elise Mertens feels she will have "nothing to lose" in her first grand slam semi-final after shocking a hampered Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The world number 36 dumped the fourth seed out with a 6-4 6-0 victory in 73 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Mertens had never reached the quarter-finals of a major before and can now look forward to facing either Caroline Wozniacki or Carla Suarez Navarro in the last four at Melbourne Park.

The unseeded Belgian said: "Well, I've got nothing to lose [in the semi-finals], that's for sure. I have no points to defend.

"I'm underdog, as [I was] today. But I'm ready for it, I have a lot of energy left. Mentally and physically good. I'm just going to give it [my] all and see where it ends."

Asked what she would have said if someone had told her last week that she would go so far in the first major of the year, a smiling Mertens added: "I'd laugh a little bit. But of course everything is possible in tennis.

"If you believe in yourself, then anything can happen. But of course semis is 'wow.'"

Svitolina revealed she had been troubled by a hip injury since winning the Brisbane International and will discuss with her team whether to take a break from the tour.

"I'm without words, I don't know what to say... I gave it all today."@elise_mertens goes on! She's the first 🇧🇪 to make an #AusOpen SF since @Clijsterskim in 2012. pic.twitter.com/ckDSeFCaP5 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2018

The world number four from Ukraine said: "Today was very tough for me physically. I was not ready to produce a good level of tennis. She's a great player, she has a good level, I couldn't match it because physically it was very tough for me.

"I started to feel it [the injury] after the final in Brisbane. Then it was getting worse and was up and down. I always had heavy tape under the shorts. Sometimes it was fine, but today she was playing a good level, so I had to push myself.

"She didn't give me opportunities. All the credit to her, because she played really good tennis."